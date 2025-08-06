Delek US Holdings (DK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Delek US Holdings (DK) reported $2.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.2%. EPS of -$0.56 for the same period compares to -$0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 billion, representing a surprise of +4.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring, TX Refinery : 75,659.00 BBL/D versus 69,403.64 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 75,659.00 BBL/D versus 69,403.64 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado, AR Refinery : 81,421.00 BBL/D versus 82,262.81 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 81,421.00 BBL/D versus 82,262.81 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Tyler, TX Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Tyler refining production margin : $9.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.93 million.

: $9.95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.93 million. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler, TX Refinery : 74,426.00 BBL/D compared to the 75,073.13 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 74,426.00 BBL/D compared to the 75,073.13 BBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Total throughput (average bpd) - Total Refining : 316,325.00 BBL/D versus 310,929.80 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 316,325.00 BBL/D versus 310,929.80 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. El Dorado, AR Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - El Dorado refining production margin : $5.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.69 million.

: $5.21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.69 million. Total refining production margin per bbl total throughput : $8.03 compared to the $7.98 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $8.03 compared to the $7.98 average estimate based on five analysts. Krotz Springs, LA Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Krotz Springs refining production margin : $7.59 million compared to the $8 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $7.59 million compared to the $8 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs, LA Refinery : 84,819.00 BBL/D versus 84,190.16 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 84,819.00 BBL/D versus 84,190.16 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Total Revenues- Logistics : $246.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $259.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

: $246.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $259.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%. Total Revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations : $-198.6 million versus $-251.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.8% change.

: $-198.6 million versus $-251.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.8% change. Total Revenues- Refining: $2.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

