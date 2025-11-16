Delek US Holdings (DK) Price Target Increased by 21.95% to 42.29

The average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) has been revised to $42.29 / share. This is an increase of 21.95% from the prior estimate of $34.68 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.96% from the latest reported closing price of $40.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.20%, an increase of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.22% to 73,658K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 3,409K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,426K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,687K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,581K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares , representing an increase of 62.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 14.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 1,874K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 48.28% over the last quarter.

