Delek US Holdings (DK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delek US Holdings (DK) closed at $29.63, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refinery operator had gained 4.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delek US Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 7, 2022. On that day, Delek US Holdings is projected to report earnings of $2.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2092.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.24 billion, up 43.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.70 per share and revenue of $18.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +387.13% and +75.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delek US Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. Delek US Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Delek US Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.58, which means Delek US Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK): Free Stock Analysis Report



