Delek US Holdings (DK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delek US Holdings (DK) closed at $24.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the refinery operator had lost 17.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Delek US Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, up 2415.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.24 billion, up 43.28% from the year-ago period.

DK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $18.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +411.88% and +75.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delek US Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.93% higher. Delek US Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Delek US Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.69, which means Delek US Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, DK's PEG ratio is currently 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



