Delek US Holdings Director Sells $6.1 Million in Shares -- What Should Investors Know?

Key Points

Ezra Uzi Yemin sold a combined 140,006 shares across two separate transactions -- on March 4 and March 18, 2026 -- for a total of roughly $6.1 million.

Together, the two transactions reduced Yemin's aggregate holdings by approximately 14.9%, from 938,076 shares pre-transaction to 798,070 shares as of March 18.

Both sales were executed under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, adopted December 3, 2025.

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Ezra Uzi Yemin, Director of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), disclosed the sale of 140,006 shares across two rounds of open-market transactions in March 2026, generating approximately $6.1 million in gross proceeds, according to SEC Form 4 filings.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 140,006 Shares sold (direct) 30,001 Shares sold (indirect) 110,005 Transaction value $6.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 228,419 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 569,651 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sales price. Post-transaction value based on March. 25, 2026, closing price ($44.39)

Key questions

How does this sale compare to the insider's recent selling activity?

Based on the four open-market sell transactions on record since October 2025, the median sale size works out to roughly 70,000 shares per transaction. By that measure, the March 4 sale of 84,650 shares is modestly above the median, and the March 18 sale of 55,356 shares is modestly below it. Neither transaction represents a meaningful departure from the established pattern. Across all four sell events since October 2025, Yemin has reduced his total DK holdings by roughly 245,000 shares, from ~940,000 to approximately 798,070 -- a reduction of about 15%.

Based on the four open-market sell transactions on record since October 2025, the median sale size works out to roughly 70,000 shares per transaction. By that measure, the March 4 sale of 84,650 shares is modestly above the median, and the March 18 sale of 55,356 shares is modestly below it. Neither transaction represents a meaningful departure from the established pattern. Across all four sell events since October 2025, Yemin has reduced his total DK holdings by roughly 245,000 shares, from ~940,000 to approximately 798,070 -- a reduction of about 15%. What impact did this trade have on the insider's ownership position?

The two March transactions combined reduced Yemin's aggregate holdings by approximately 14.9% -- from 938,076 shares before March 4 to 798,070 shares as of March 18.

The two March transactions combined reduced Yemin's aggregate holdings by approximately 14.9% -- from 938,076 shares before March 4 to 798,070 shares as of March 18. Does the use of a 10b5-1 plan alter the interpretation of this transaction?

Yes. Both March sales were executed under the same pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, adopted on Dec. 3, 2025. This structure means the trades were scheduled well in advance.

Company overview

Metric Value Market cap $2.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $10.7 billion Net income (TTM) ($22.8 million) Dividend yield 2.3% 1-year price change* 184%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 25, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with a strategic footprint in refining, logistics, and retail operations. The company leverages its network of refineries and distribution assets to serve a broad customer base across the southern United States.

Produces and markets refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Owns and operates refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana.

Serves oil companies, independent refiners, distributors, government agencies, and retail fuel customers in key regional markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider selling can feel alarming at first glance -- but context, as always, matters. In this case, there are a few reasons not to read too much into Yemin's March transactions.

First and foremost, both sales were conducted under a 10b5-1 plan adopted in December 2025. These plans require insiders to lock in a schedule for buying or selling shares in advance. The trades then take place on a schedule, not in response to any news.

Second, the selling pattern here isn't new. Yemin has been gradually reducing his position over time. But keep in mind, Yemin still retains a significant stake in Delek.

It's also worth noting that the underlying business has actually been doing well. In its most recent quarterly report released in February, Delek posted adjusted net income of $143 million, a dramatic swing from the roughly $161 million loss it reported in the same period a year earlier. The refining segment drove that turnaround, with adjusted EBITDA of $314 million in Q4 2025 vs. a loss of $69 million in Q4 2024, reflecting a meaningful improvement in crack spreads and the benefit of EPA small refinery exemptions. The company's logistics arm also delivered record full-year performance. Management described 2025 as a "transformational year," pointing to its Enterprise Optimization Plan -- which is now targeting at least $200 million in annual run-rate cash flow improvements -- as a key driver of the company's improved cost profile and free cash flow generation.

The stock has reflected that momentum: DK shares have risen roughly 184% over the past year, and were trading near 52-week highs at the time of Yemin's March 18 sale. That kind of run makes some profit-taking entirely unsurprising.

For investors looking for broader exposure to the downstream energy space, sector-focused funds such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT:XLE) or the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEMKT:IEO) can offer diversified exposure without the concentration risk of a single refiner.

Bottom line: scheduled insider selling under a 10b5-1 plan is generally low on the list of things for investors to worry about -- especially when the underlying business is showing real improvement and the stock has already had a significant run.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delek Us. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.