Delek US Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.04, changing hands as low as $24.52 per share. Delek US Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DK's low point in its 52 week range is $19.39 per share, with $35.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.84.

