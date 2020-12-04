Delek US Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DK

In trading on Friday, shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.92, changing hands as high as $16.10 per share. Delek US Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DK's low point in its 52 week range is $7.79 per share, with $35.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.95.

