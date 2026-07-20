Is Delek US' Higher P/E Ratio Backed by Stronger Fundamentals?

Delek US Holdings DK has outperformed many of its refining peers over the past year. The stock currently trades at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.77X, noticeably above Marathon Petroleum's MPC 9.94X and Valero Energy's VLO 11.36X. At first glance, that premium valuation might make some investors hesitant, especially since refining is traditionally viewed as a cyclical business.

How the Market Values Each Company



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But valuation should never be looked at in isolation. The more important question is whether this Brentwood, TN-based oil and gas refining and marketing company has done enough to deserve trading at a higher multiple than Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy. Based on the company's improving operations, rising earnings expectations and strategic initiatives, there is a strong case that the premium is supported by better fundamentals rather than market enthusiasm alone.

Investors Have Rewarded Delek's Execution

The market has clearly recognized Delek's improving business profile. Over the past 12 months, the stock has rallied 155.4%, comfortably outperforming Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy's 78.7% and 111.6% return, respectively.

One-Year Stock Performance: DK vs. VLO and MPC



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Such a wide gap suggests investors are looking beyond the broader recovery in refining margins. Instead, they are rewarding Delek for executing well on initiatives that are improving profitability and strengthening its long-term earnings potential. While Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy have benefited from favorable refining fundamentals, Delek has added several company-specific growth drivers that have strengthened investor confidence.

Enterprise Optimization Plan Is Delivering Results

A major reason behind Delek's improving outlook is its Enterprise Optimization Plan (“EOP”). Rather than relying solely on stronger commodity markets, management has focused on making the business more efficient by reducing costs, improving asset utilization and streamlining operations across both its refining and logistics segments.

The strategy is already producing measurable results. Management recently increased its expected annual run-rate cash-flow improvement target to approximately $220 million, up from the previous goal of $200 million. Raising the target signals confidence that additional efficiencies remain achievable and that the program still has room to create value.

These operational improvements are particularly important because they can support earnings even if industry conditions become less favorable. That gives Delek an advantage that extends beyond normal refining cycles and helps distinguish it from peers such as Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy.

Refinery Performance Is Heading in the Right Direction

Operational execution has quietly become one of Delek's biggest strengths.

The company successfully completed the Big Spring refinery turnaround safely, on schedule and within budget. With maintenance completed before the peak driving season, the refinery has returned to full operations, allowing Delek to benefit from stronger throughput and favorable refining economics.

Those improvements were reflected in first-quarter results. The refining segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $155.3 million, supported by stronger benchmark crack spreads and improved operating performance.

Although Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy also continue to benefit from healthy refining markets, Delek's improved operational reliability provides another catalyst for earnings growth. With fewer planned maintenance disruptions, the company appears well positioned to maximize profitability if refining margins remain supportive.

Logistics Business Adds Stability

Refining may remain Delek's largest business, but this is no longer its only growth engine.

Its logistics business, operated through Delek Logistics Partners, continues to provide stable, fee-based cash flows that complement the more cyclical refining segment.

During the first quarter, the logistics segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $132.4 million, benefiting from stronger wholesale margins and higher third-party business. At the same time, Delek continues expanding its natural gas processing infrastructure in the Delaware Basin, creating additional opportunities for long-term earnings growth.

Like Marathon Petroleum and Valero Energy, Delek owns valuable midstream assets. However, the logistics platform is becoming an increasingly meaningful contributor to earnings, making the company's cash flows more diversified and improving its financial resilience over time.

Analysts Are Becoming More Optimistic

Another encouraging development is the improving sentiment among analysts covering the oil and gas sector.



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Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has increased 39.65%, while the estimate for 2027 has climbed 14.1%. Rising earnings estimates often indicate that analysts are becoming more confident in a company's ability to execute its strategy and deliver stronger financial performance.

Positive estimate revisions have historically been an important indicator of future stock performance. In Delek's case, the upward revisions suggest growing analyst confidence that its operational improvements and strategic initiatives will support stronger earnings.

Should Investors Buy DK Stock?

Delek's premium valuation may initially appear expensive compared with MPC and VLO, but its improving fundamentals help explain why investors are willing to pay a higher multiple.

Management continues to execute well on its EOP, refinery performance has improved following the successful Big Spring turnaround, and the logistics business is generating a growing stream of stable cash flows. At the same time, analysts continue raising earnings estimates, reflecting increasing confidence in the company's future profitability.

No premium valuation is guaranteed to last, and Delek will need to maintain its operational momentum to justify trading above MPC and VLO. However, given the company's stronger earnings trajectory, disciplined execution and multiple company-specific growth catalysts, the valuation appears increasingly reasonable. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Delek remains an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to the refining sub-industry while benefiting from a business that is becoming stronger and more diversified. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.