Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit (DKL) Declares $1.02 Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.89%, the lowest has been 6.37%, and the highest has been 51.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKL is 0.36%, an increase of 21.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 8,531K shares. The put/call ratio of DKL is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit is 48.96. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.93% from its latest reported closing price of 47.11.

The projected annual revenue for Delek Logistics Partners LP - Unit is 1,341MM, an increase of 29.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 1,310K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 13.23% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 1,300K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,264K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 0.83% over the last quarter.

MLPA - Global X MLP ETF holds 1,243K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,085K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKL by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

