Delek Logistics Partners LP Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $45.56 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $33.67 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.0% to $261.27 million from $214.07 million last year.

Delek Logistics Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.56 Mln. vs. $33.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $261.27 Mln vs. $214.07 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.