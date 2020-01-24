Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) closed the most recent trading day at $31.89, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.31% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.11% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.3% in that time.

DKL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2020. In that report, analysts expect DKL to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $139.40 million, down 12.49% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DKL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. DKL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, DKL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.35, so we one might conclude that DKL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that DKL has a PEG ratio of 4.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

