Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) closed at $32.67, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

DKL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DKL is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $139.40 million, down 12.49% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DKL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DKL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DKL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.01, which means DKL is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DKL currently has a PEG ratio of 4.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

