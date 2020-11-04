Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.905 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.84, the dividend yield is 13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKL was $27.84, representing a -20.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.91 and a 405.26% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

DKL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). DKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports DKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 46.36%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DKL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DKL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DKL as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIV with an increase of 0.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DKL at 2.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.