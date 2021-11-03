Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.86, the dividend yield is 7.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKL was $48.86, representing a -5.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.56 and a 93.89% increase over the 52 week low of $25.20.

DKL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). DKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.03. Zacks Investment Research reports DKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.83%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dkl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

