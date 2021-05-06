Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.92 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.1% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.62, the dividend yield is 8.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKL was $43.62, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.70 and a 164.36% increase over the 52 week low of $16.50.

DKL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). DKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports DKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.81%, compared to an industry average of -7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DKL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DKL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DKL as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 12.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DKL at 1.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.