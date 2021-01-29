Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.91 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DKL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKL was $38.05, representing a -6.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.58 and a 590.56% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

DKL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). DKL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.72. Zacks Investment Research reports DKL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 76.63%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DKL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DKL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DKL as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 14.27% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of DKL at 3.77%.

