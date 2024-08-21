Is Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Delek Logistics Partners (DKL). DKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.01. Over the past 52 weeks, DKL's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.55 and as low as 9.66, with a median of 11.73.

Finally, our model also underscores that DKL has a P/CF ratio of 7.66. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DKL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.63. Within the past 12 months, DKL's P/CF has been as high as 9.30 and as low as 6.84, with a median of 7.72.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Delek Logistics Partners is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DKL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

