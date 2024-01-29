Delek Logistics Partners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DKL

In trading on Monday, shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.49, changing hands as high as $46.77 per share. Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.50 per share, with $58.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.69.

