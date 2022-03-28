Delek Logistics Partners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DKL

In trading on Monday, shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.57, changing hands as high as $43.59 per share. Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $35.48 per share, with $51.5599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.59.

