Delek Logistics (DKL) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Meet Estimates

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. DKL reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 28.8%. Moreover, the bottom line was down 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Total Revenues



Total revenues in the fourth quarter amounted to $139 million, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, revenues declined 12.6% from $159 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Highlights of the Release



In the quarter under review, the firm’s total costs and expenses were $108.9 million, down 14.9% year over year. The decline was due to lower cost of materials, and drop in general and administrative expenses.



The firm’s operating income dropped 14.9% to $29.7 million from $31.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Interest expenses increased 8.9% year over year to $12.2 million.



Total contribution margin in the fourth quarter was $42.5 million compared with $45 million in the prior-year period.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Segmental Performance



In the Pipelines and Transportation segment, contribution margin was $25.2 million compared with $26.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment, contribution margin was $17.3 million compared with $18.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Update



As of Dec 31, 2019, current assets were $5.5 million compared with $4.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.



As of Dec 31, 2019, Delek Logistics had long-term debt of $833.1 million compared with $700.4 million in the comparable period of 2018.



Cash from operating activities in 2019 was $130.4 million compared with $152.9 million in 2018.



Guidance



The firm expects that pipeline expansion, which is currently underway, should increase the contribution in second-half 2020. It is aiming for distribution growth of 5% in 2020.



Zacks Rank



Delek Logistics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Recent Releases



National Fuel Gas Company NFG posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 operating earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 6.3%.



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO posted first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.47 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 by 1.3%.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 28.6%.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.