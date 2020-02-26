Delek Logistics (DKL) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Meet Estimates
Delek Logistics Partners L.P. DKL reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 28.8%. Moreover, the bottom line was down 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
Total revenues in the fourth quarter amounted to $139 million, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, revenues declined 12.6% from $159 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
In the quarter under review, the firm’s total costs and expenses were $108.9 million, down 14.9% year over year. The decline was due to lower cost of materials, and drop in general and administrative expenses.
The firm’s operating income dropped 14.9% to $29.7 million from $31.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Interest expenses increased 8.9% year over year to $12.2 million.
Total contribution margin in the fourth quarter was $42.5 million compared with $45 million in the prior-year period.
Segmental Performance
In the Pipelines and Transportation segment, contribution margin was $25.2 million compared with $26.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
In the Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment, contribution margin was $17.3 million compared with $18.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Update
As of Dec 31, 2019, current assets were $5.5 million compared with $4.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
As of Dec 31, 2019, Delek Logistics had long-term debt of $833.1 million compared with $700.4 million in the comparable period of 2018.
Cash from operating activities in 2019 was $130.4 million compared with $152.9 million in 2018.
Guidance
The firm expects that pipeline expansion, which is currently underway, should increase the contribution in second-half 2020. It is aiming for distribution growth of 5% in 2020.
Zacks Rank
Delek Logistics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
