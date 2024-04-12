Delek Logistics Announces Offering Of $200 Mln Of Addl. 8.625% Senior Notes Due 2029

(RTTNews) - Friday, Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) announced that along with its subsidiary, Delek Logistics Finance Corp., it plans to offer an additional $200 million of additional 8.625% in senior notes due 2029 through a private placement with eligible purchasers, pending market conditions.

The new notes will be issued under the same agreement as the $650 million in senior notes due 2029 issued on March 13, 2024, and will be part of the same series as the existing notes.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used by Delek Logistics to repay a portion of its outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The company also stated that the additional notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without proper registration or exemption.

