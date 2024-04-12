News & Insights

Markets
DKL

Delek Logistics Announces Offering Of $200 Mln Of Addl. 8.625% Senior Notes Due 2029

April 12, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Friday, Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) announced that along with its subsidiary, Delek Logistics Finance Corp., it plans to offer an additional $200 million of additional 8.625% in senior notes due 2029 through a private placement with eligible purchasers, pending market conditions.

The new notes will be issued under the same agreement as the $650 million in senior notes due 2029 issued on March 13, 2024, and will be part of the same series as the existing notes.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used by Delek Logistics to repay a portion of its outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

The company also stated that the additional notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without proper registration or exemption.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.