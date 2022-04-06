Delek Israel proposes merger with retailer Shufersal

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Delek Israel said on Wednesday it has proposed to merge with the country's largest supermarket chain, Shufersal and buy additional shares that could give it close to 20% ownership of Shufersal.

JERUSALEM, April 6 (Reuters) - Delek Israel said on Wednesday it has proposed to merge with the country's largest supermarket chain, Shufersal SAE.TA and buy additional shares that could give it close to 20% ownership of Shufersal.

Delek Israel is a leading operator of gas stations and convenience stores.

In a regulatory filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by Delek Israel shareholder Lahav LAHAV.TA and Shufersal, Delek Israel shareholders were offering to merge 100% of their company in return for an approximate 10% stake in Shufersal.

Delek Israel's shareholders would then pay 100 million shekels ($31 million) for options that could bring their stake to in Shufersal to 19.99%.

The proposed deal would require a host of approvals, including from regulators, the tax authority and stock exchange.

($1 = 3.2185 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More