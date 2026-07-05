Delek Insider Dumps 4,909 Shares after a Blockbuster Year — is it time to sell?

Key Points

Vicky Sutil sold 4,909 shares.

This disposition represented 13.58% of Sutil's direct holdings.

No indirect or derivative transactions were reported.

10 stocks we like better than Delek Us ›

Vicky Sutil, Director at Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), reported the sale of 4,909 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on May 29, 2026 and June 1, 2026, valued at approximately $224,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 4,909 Transaction value $224,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 31,239 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.44 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.62); post-transaction value based on June 1, 2026 market close ($45.96).

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Sutil's prior transactions?

This 4,909-share sale is larger than Sutil's only previous reported open-market sale of 1,849 shares (May 28, 2026), and is the largest single trade she has executed, reflecting increased liquidity extraction as her direct holdings have diminished.

This 4,909-share sale is larger than Sutil's only previous reported open-market sale of 1,849 shares (May 28, 2026), and is the largest single trade she has executed, reflecting increased liquidity extraction as her direct holdings have diminished. What proportion of Sutil's direct holdings does this transaction represent?

The sale accounted for 13.58% of her direct ownership at the time, a meaningful reduction that brings her direct share count to 31,239, compared to 36,148 prior to the transaction.

The sale accounted for 13.58% of her direct ownership at the time, a meaningful reduction that brings her direct share count to 31,239, compared to 36,148 prior to the transaction. Was there any indirect or derivative involvement in this filing?

No; the transaction involved only directly held, non-derivative common stock, with no activity reported in any indirect entities or options.

No; the transaction involved only directly held, non-derivative common stock, with no activity reported in any indirect entities or options. How does the timing align with recent company stock performance?

Sutil's trades occurred as Delek US Holdings delivered a 151.6% one-year total return (as of June 1, 2026), suggesting that the transaction captured liquidity after a substantial appreciation in the share price, and the cadence is consistent with a capacity-constrained pattern as remaining holdings decline.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.73 billion Net income (TTM) $13.2 million Dividend yield 1.95% 1-year price change 120%

* 1-year price change calculated as of July 2, 2026.

Company snapshot

Delek produces refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and operates convenience retail stores and logistics assets.

It generates revenue through refining operations, fuel and merchandise sales at retail outlets, and logistics services such as transportation and storage of crude oil and refined products.

The company serves oil companies, independent refiners, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation firms, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators.

Delek US Holdings is a diversified downstream energy company with integrated operations across refining, logistics, and retail segments. The company operates four refineries and a network of pipelines, storage, and distribution terminals, providing scale and operational flexibility. Its competitive position is strengthened by vertical integration, a broad customer base, and a significant presence in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southwest markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Sutil's sale was a discretionary trade, and it came after Delek shares more than doubled over the past year and is likely more of a personal rebalance than a sign. Where this gets more interesting for investors right now is macro: Delek's refining margins are directly exposed to crude prices and regional crack spreads, and both have been thrown into flux by the recent Iran conflict. Refiners can actually benefit from crude price volatility in the short term if product prices hold up better than input costs, but that dynamic can flip fast if the conflict disrupts supply chains or shifts global trade flows in ways that squeeze margins instead. Given that uncertainty, this isn't a moment to chase the stock on momentum alone — a few quarters of clarity on how the Iran situation settles, and what it does to crude and refined product spreads, would make for a much better-informed entry point than trying to time a call today. If you already hold DK, the insider sale changes little. If you're considering starting a position, there's a reasonable case for waiting to see how the geopolitical dust settles before committing capital. For investors who want to look beyond Delek while that plays out, it's worth surveying the broader energy sector to see how other names — from integrated majors to renewables — are positioned for the same crosscurrents.

Should you buy stock in Delek Us right now?

Before you buy stock in Delek Us, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Delek Us wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 5, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delek Us. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.