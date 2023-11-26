Delek Group (DLKGF) Price Target Increased by 17.06% to 1.63

The average one-year price target for Delek Group (OTC:DLKGF) has been revised to 1.63 / share. This is an increase of 17.06% from the prior estimate of 1.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 1.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.72% from the latest reported closing price of 127.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLKGF is 0.07%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLKGF by 24.92% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 60K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 41.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLKGF by 86.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLKGF by 30.87% over the last quarter.

