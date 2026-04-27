Delek Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Metrics to Watch

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of $1.52 per share on revenues of $2.1 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced DK’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Brentwood, TN-based oil and gas refining and marketing company’s adjusted earnings beat the consensus mark. DK reported adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which was a cent higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, supported by stronger year-over-year performance across both segments and a 12.2% reduction in total costs. Net revenues of $2.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.

DK’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 189%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

DK Stock’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised downward by 22.6% in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates 34.5% year-over-year growth. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a decline of about 21.2% from the year-ago period’s actual.

Factors to Consider Ahead of DK’s Q1 Release

DK's total revenues are expected to have suffered in the quarter to be reported. The company is an independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, with its operations organized into two reportable segments: Refining and Logistics.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate predicts first-quarter revenues to decrease from the year-ago quarter’s $2.6 billion. Our model predicts that revenues from the Refining segment will generate revenues of $1,817.6 million, down from $2,608.3 million in the year-ago period. Moreover, the company predicts that a planned turnaround at the Big Spring refinery is expected to significantly reduce throughput, weighing on refining margins and overall system utilization. Operating expenses are projected to rise due to preparations for winter storm disruptions, while interest costs remain elevated, further squeezing profitability.

On the bullish side, Delek could outperform expectations driven by the strong execution of its enterprise optimization plan, which is delivering meaningful cost savings and margin improvements across segments. Continued strength in logistics and wholesale marketing, along with improved margin capture and product optimization, may offset refinery downtime.

What Does Our Model Say About DK Stock?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Delek this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.

DK’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -2.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DK’s Zacks Rank: DK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +8.05% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

COP is scheduled to release earnings on April 30. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings indicates 18.5% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $148.4 billion, COP’s shares have gained 31% in a year.

Valero Energy Corporation VLO has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. It is scheduled to release earnings on April 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s 2026 earnings indicates 79.4% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $70.5 billion, VLO’s shares have surged 105.5% in a year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is slated to release earnings on May 04.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG’s 2026 earnings indicates 24.5% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $54.8 billion, FANG’s shares have soared 105.5% in a year.

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ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.