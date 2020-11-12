Delek (DK) Stock Rises 19.6% Following Q3 Earnings Release

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK have rallied 19.6% since third-quarter 2020 earnings announcement on Nov 4. Besides the company’s stellar quarterly results, investors’ optimism is raised by the company’s impressive cost-cutting guidance for 2020. In particular, Delek is on course to exceed its previously announced target to curb its overall cost structure this year by approximately $100 million from the year-ago level.

Delek’squarterly results reported an adjusted loss of $1.01 a share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.35. This better-than-expected report was driven by a strong contribution from the logistics segment and a tight leash on operating expenses. Meanwhile, this independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products delivered earnings of 78 cents in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year underperformance was due to weak contribution from the refining segment.

Quarterly revenues of $2.06 billion compared unfavorably with the year-ago sales of $2.33 billion. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion.

Segmental Performance

Refining: The company reported a negative margin of $17.8 million for this segment against the positive $150.1 million in the year-ago quarter.Results were hurt by a lower crude differential environment and crack spreads resulting from coronavirus-induced reduced demand.

Logistics: This unit represents the company’s majority interest in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. DKL, a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Margin from the Logistics unit was $67.2 million, up 44.2% from $46.6 million in the year-ago period, led by divesting the Big Spring Gathering business and Trucking Assets plus an elevated crude gathering and operating expense reductions.

Retail: Margin for the unit, formed from the acquisition of Alon USA Energy in 2017, declined 1.6% to $18.3 million from the year-earlier quarter’s level due to lower Retail fuel margin. Delek’s merchandise sales of $86.8 million with a margin of 31.6%, on average, compared favorably with sales of $81.5 million carrying a margin of 30.5%, on average, in the prior year. Its retail fuel gallons sale totaled $45.1 million in the September quarter of 2020, the average margin being 31 cents per gallon. This compared unfavorably with $54.9 million sale, the average margin being 32 cents in third-quarter 2019.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Financials

Total operating expenses incurred in the quarter decreased 4.8% from the prior-year period to $2,138.1 million.

In the reported quarter, Delek spent $4.7 million on capital programs (12.8% on the Refining segment). As of Sep 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $807.9 million and a long-term debt of $2,440.6 million with the total debt to total capital of 63.2%, reflecting an increase from the debt of $2,421.5 million in the second quarter.

Management decided to suspend quarterly dividend payments for the time being in an attempt to preserve a flexible balance sheet.

Guidance

Delek anticipates its 2020 capital expenses to be around $249 million.

The company is on course to surpass its earlier projected goal of curtailing its current-year overall cost structure by nearly $100 million from the year-ago level. This can be achieved through the tactical optimization including Krotz Springs and the implementation of a freeze on hiring to curtail overhead expenses.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects its crude oil throughput in the 225,000-235,000 barrels per day range.

Delek’s 2021 capital spending including turnarounds is predicted in the $150-$160 million band.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Delek currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy space are Oasis Petroleum Inc. OASPQ and Matador Resources Company MTDR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OASPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.