Delek (DK) Stock Barely Moves Since Q2 Earnings Announcement

The stock of diversified downstream energy company Delek US Holdings DK has hardly moved since its second-quarter 2022 results were announced on Aug 4. The muted response, despite the top and bottom-line beats, could be attributed to the increase in the company’s full-year capital spending guidance.

What Did Delek’s Earnings Unveil?

Delek US Holdings reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of $4.40, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 and turned around from the year-earlier loss of 88 cents. The outperformance could be attributed to supportive refining fundamentals that pushed margins higher. The company said that its adjusted EBITDA was $518.4 million, compared with $46.1 million in the year-earlier period.



Meanwhile, Delek’s revenues of $6 billion surged 173% year over year and beat the consensus mark by $1.8 billion, primarily due to soaring sales from its key Refining segment. Revenues from the unit came in at $4.5 billion, more than doubling from the second quarter of 2021 and 41.9% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Delek is using the excess cash from a supportive environment to reward investors with dividends and buybacks. As part of that, DK’s board of directors declared a special dividend of 20 cents in June and reinstated the regular quarterly payout of 20 cents per share



Inside DK’s Segments

Refining: The Refining segment’s contribution margin (refining margin minus operating expenses) rose sharply from just $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $618.3 million and trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282 million. Moreover, oil throughput achieved a record of approximately 295,000 barrels a day.



The significant improvement in results reflects higher refining margins and product demand. Overall, elevated consumption paired with considerably lower refining capacity in the OECD countries provided a tailwind for refinery profits. In particular, constrained Russian fuel exports in the wake of the Ukraine conflict have further tightened refining fundamentals.



Logistics: This unit represents Delek’s majority interest in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets.



The Logistics unit’s margin of $69.3 million was higher than the year-ago period’s income of $64.2 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88 million. The segment benefited from robust refinery utilization and contribution from the 3Bear Energy acquisition but was hurt by lower volumes through the East Texas Crude Logistics System.



Retail: In the second quarter of 2022, the Retail segment — formed by the acquisition of Alon USA Energy in 2017 — had a contribution margin of $18.2 million compared with $21.9 million a year ago. Further, the margin failed to match the consensus mark of $26.2 million.



While merchandise sales of $83.4 million were marginally below the second-quarter 2021 sales of $84.5 million, the same managed to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. Even merchandise margin of 34% improved from 32.7% in the year-ago period. In the second quarter, DK’s retail stations sold 44,911 thousand gallons of gasoline compared with 42,978 thousand gallons a year ago. However, these factors were more than offset by a lower store count (248 versus 252) and a 15.4% decline in retail fuel margin to 33 cents per gallon.

Cost, Balance Sheet

The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported total operating costs and expenses of $5.5 billion for second-quarter 2022, up 144.9% from the year-ago quarter. This rise was primarily attributable to the higher cost of sales, which surged 147.9%.



As of Jun 30, Delek US Holdings had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion and long-term debt of $2.7 billion, with debt-to-total capital of about 67.2%.

Guidance

Delek projects third-quarter 2022 crude oil throughput to average between 285,000 and 295,000 barrels per day or roughly 96% utilization at the midpoint. For full-year 2022, the company now sees capital expenditure between $290 and $300 million compared with the prior estimate of $250-$260 million. Finally, DK hopes to start its repurchase program by buying shares worth $25-$35 million during the July-September period as part of its newly expanded buyback authorization of $400 million.

Some Key Refining Earnings

While we have discussed DK’s second-quarter results in detail, let’s see how some other refining companies fared this earnings season.



Phillips 66 PSX reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.77, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92. The bottom line also skyrocketed from a profit of 74 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



PSX’s worldwide margins surged to $28.31 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $3.92. The same in the Central Corridor and Atlantic Basin/Europe increased to $26.72 and $30.39 per barrel from the year-ago levels of $6.40 and $4.63, respectively. In the Gulf Coast, Phillips 66 saw the metric jump to $24.80 per barrel from $2.10 in the prior-year quarter. The West Coast witnessed an increase in margins from $3.37 per barrel in the year-ago quarter to $33.13 in the June-end quarter of 2022.



Another refining giant, Valero Energy VLO reported adjusted earnings of $11.36 per share, compared with a meager 48 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.70 per share. VLO’s strong quarterly results were supported by increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin.



For the quarter, Valero’s refining throughput volumes were 2,962 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d), up from 2,835 MBbls/d in second-quarter 2021. Meanwhile, VLO’s refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $30.01 from the year-ago level of $7.95.



Finally, we have Marathon Petroleum MPC, which reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $10.61 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.17 and compared with a profit of merely 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. MPC’s bottom line was favorably impacted by the stronger-than-expected performance of its Refining & Marketing segment, whose operating income totaled $7.1 billion, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 108.4%.



The company repurchased shares worth $4.1 billion during the May-July period and has now completed more than 80% of its target to buy back $15 billion in common stock. This was after Marathon Petroleum concluded the sale of its Speedway business, comprising approximately 3,900 c-stores in 35 states to Japan-based retail group Seven & i Holdings — the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain — for $21 billion. With the existing capital return program coming to a close, the MPC board authorized a new $5 billion repurchase scheme with no expiration date.







