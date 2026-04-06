A Delek Director Sold 5,000 Company Shares. Here's What It Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director William Finnerty sold 5,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$238,000 on March 27, 2026.

The sale represented 12.09% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his direct position from 41,369 to 36,369 shares.

All shares sold were held directly; Finnerty reported no indirect or derivative positions in the transaction.

This was his third open-market sale in March, matching the median 5,000-share trade size seen in recent activity.

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Board of Directors member William J. Finnerty reported the sale of 5,000 shares of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) in an open-market transaction on March 27, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value $237,500.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 36,369 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($47.50).

Key questions

How does this trade size compare to Finnerty's recent selling activity?

Finnerty has executed three open-market sales in March 2026, each for 5,000 shares to 5,392 shares, with this transaction matching the 5,000-share median seen across these recent events.

Finnerty has executed three open-market sales in March 2026, each for 5,000 shares to 5,392 shares, with this transaction matching the 5,000-share median seen across these recent events. What proportion of Finnerty's holdings were impacted by this sale?

This transaction involved 12.09% of Finnerty's direct ownership as of the transaction date, reducing his direct stake from 41,369 to 36,369 shares.

This transaction involved 12.09% of Finnerty's direct ownership as of the transaction date, reducing his direct stake from 41,369 to 36,369 shares. Does Finnerty retain meaningful exposure to Delek US Holdings after this transaction?

Post-sale, Finnerty continues to hold 36,369 shares directly, with no indirect or derivative positions reported, representing ongoing exposure worth ~$1.7 million as of March 27, 2026.

Post-sale, Finnerty continues to hold 36,369 shares directly, with no indirect or derivative positions reported, representing ongoing exposure worth ~$1.7 million as of March 27, 2026. Is there any evidence of discretionary timing or valuation sensitivity in this trade?

The transaction was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, indicating a pre-scheduled, systematic approach rather than opportunistic timing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.72 billion Net income (TTM) ($22.80 million) Dividend yield 2.27%

Company snapshot

Delek US Holdings produces and markets refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and operates a network of convenience stores primarily in West Texas and New Mexico.

It operates an integrated downstream model with refining, logistics, and retail segments, generating revenue through refining margins, transportation and storage fees, and retail fuel and merchandise sales.

The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators.

Delek US Holdings is a diversified downstream energy company with operations spanning refining, logistics, and retail. The company manages four refineries and an extensive logistics network, enabling efficient production and distribution of petroleum products across key U.S. markets.

Its integrated model and regional retail presence support scale and operational flexibility in a competitive energy landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Board member William Finnerty’s March 27 sale of Delek US stock is not a cause for concern. He executed the trade as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which is frequently adopted by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. In addition, he retained over 36,000 shares after the transaction, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

The sale came at an opportune time. Delek US shares hit a 52-week high of $48.32 on the day of Finnerty’s trade. The stock is up thanks to company performance and crude oil supply issues in the Persian Gulf as a result of the U.S. war with Iran.

Delek exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with net income of $78.3 million compared to a net loss of $413.8 million in 2024. It also made organizational changes projected to deliver incremental free cash flow (FCF) generation of at least $40 million.

FCF is an indicator of the company’s ability to fund its dividend and pay down debt. As a result, the forecasted boost to FCF was welcome news for investors, especially given Delek’s substantial net debt of $2.6 billion at the end of Q4.

But the rise in Delek’s share price resulted in a multi-year high in its price-to-sales ratio, suggesting the stock is expensive. Consequently, now is a good time to sell, but not to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delek US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.