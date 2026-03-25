Delek Director Sells $338K in Stock as Shares Surge 180% in One Year

Key Points

A Delek director reported the sale of 7,343 shares for about $338,000 on March 19, 2026.

The transaction involved only direct, open-market sales; no indirect or derivative interests were reported in this filing.

The director reported 6,646 remaining common shares held directly after the transaction.

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Zohar Shlomo, Director at Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), reported the sale of 7,343 shares of common stock for a total consideration of about $338,000 on March 19, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,343 Transaction value $338K Post-transaction common shares (direct) 6,646 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $296K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($46.00); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026 market close ($44.60).

Key questions

How much of Zohar Shlomo's direct position was impacted by this transaction?

This sale accounted for 52.49% of direct common shareholdings at the time, reducing the position from 13,989 to 6,646 shares.

This sale accounted for 52.49% of direct common shareholdings at the time, reducing the position from 13,989 to 6,646 shares. Were indirect or derivative holdings involved?

The filing indicates only direct, open-market sales; there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities reported in this transaction.

The filing indicates only direct, open-market sales; there were no indirect holdings or derivative securities reported in this transaction. How does this trade compare to recent transaction patterns?

The trade size of 7,343 shares aligns with the median sell transaction for Zohar Shlomo in the recent period, which was also 7,343 shares across three sell events since March 5, 2026.

The trade size of 7,343 shares aligns with the median sell transaction for Zohar Shlomo in the recent period, which was also 7,343 shares across three sell events since March 5, 2026. What is the context for the timing and size of this sale?

The cadence and scale of recent sales reflect declining available share capacity, with all three recent sales (March 5, March 9, and March 19, 2026) representing large proportions of the shrinking direct common stock holdings base.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.72 billion Net income (TTM) -$22.80 million Dividend yield 2% Price (as of market close 3/19/26) $46.00

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 19, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Delek produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum products through four refineries.

The firm generates revenue by refining crude oil, transporting and marketing refined products, and retail fuel and merchandise sales.

It serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, distributors, utility and transportation firms, the U.S. government, and retail fuel customers in the southern United States.

Delek US Holdings is an integrated downstream energy company with a diversified portfolio spanning refining, logistics, and retail operations. The company leverages its strategically located refineries and extensive pipeline and terminal assets to supply transportation fuels and related products across the southern U.S. Delek's competitive position is supported by vertical integration and a multi-segment business model that captures value at various points in the energy supply chain.

What this transaction means for investors

After an 180% run, trimming a position of this size might suggest the director may be managing exposure as valuation and sentiment shift; however, this sale ultimately looks like a structured, pre-planned liquidity. The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so the timing was likely set well in advance, which limits how much investors should read into it as a reaction to the stock’s recent surge.



Meanwhile, Delek’s underlying business remains tightly linked to refining margins and fuel demand cycles. The company’s vertically integrated model across refining, logistics, and retail continues to provide flexibility, particularly in capturing margin across the value chain. Recent performance has benefited from favorable crack spreads and disciplined capital allocation, helping support earnings even as broader energy markets remain volatile.



The notable element here is less the timing and more the magnitude relative to remaining holdings, especially alongside a broader pattern of recent sales. Still, given the pre-arranged nature of the trade, it is better interpreted as portfolio management following a major rally than a directional call on the business.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delek Us. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.