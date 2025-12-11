Delek Director Sells $281,300 in Shares After Regulatory Win Boosts Stock

Key Points

The shares sold represented 4.25% of the executive's position.

Delek is a diversified downstream energy company with operations across the southern United States.

The stock has gained nearly 90% in the past year.

On October 29, 2025, Director Ezra Uzi Yemin executed an open-market sale of 7,388 shares of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 7,388 Transaction value ~$281,300 Post-transaction shares 166,580 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.4 million

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $38.08 as of October 29, 2025.

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to prior activity?

The 7,388 shares sold represented 4.25% of Ezra Uzi Yemin's direct holdings immediately prior to the transaction. This is substantially smaller than his previous sale on October 27, 2025, which involved 132,612 shares, representing 43.3% of his direct holdings at that time. The median size of his two most recent sale transactions (from December 16, 2024, to October 29, 2025) is 70,000 shares, indicating this latest trade is well below his typical disposition size.

What is the context for direct and indirect ownership following the transaction?

Following the sale on October 29, 2025, Yemin Ezra Uzi retained direct ownership of 166,580 shares, valued at approximately $6.4 million as of October 29, 2025.

How does the sale align with market conditions and share performance?

The transaction took place on October 29, 2025, when Delek US Holdings shares were priced at approximately $38.08 per share. As of December 11, 2025, the company’s one-year total return (calendar year basis) was 87.9%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.82 billion Net income (TTM) -$769.70 million Dividend yield 9.95% 1-year price change 87.9%

* 1-year price change of 87.9% calculated using December 11, 2025, as the reference date (calendar year basis).

Company snapshot

Produces and markets refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and operates convenience retail stores primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

Operates an integrated downstream business model with revenue streams from refining, logistics (pipelines and storage), and retail fuel and merchandise sales.

Serves oil companies, independent refiners, jobbers, distributors, the U.S. government, and retail fuel operators.

Delek US Holdings is a diversified downstream energy company with a strong presence in refining, logistics, and retail operations across the southern United States. Its integrated approach allows the company to capture value at multiple points in the petroleum supply chain, from crude oil processing to end-user sales through its convenience store network. Strategic infrastructure assets and a broad customer base support competitive positioning within the oil and gas refining and marketing industry.

Foolish take

Delek's stock has been an impressive performer, gaining nearly 90% over the past year. This rally stems primarily from a game-changing regulatory development in August: The EPA granted the company more than half of its pending small refinery exemptions, clearing a six-year backlog. These renewable fuel exemptions reduce Delek's costly compliance obligations and could add at least $150 million annually to earnings. As a small independent refiner operating four facilities across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, Delek benefits from these exemptions in ways that larger competitors cannot.

The company's third-quarter results dramatically exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $7.13 per share crushing forecasts that called for a loss. Following these results, multiple Wall Street analysts raised their price targets, though the stock has since pulled back from its November high of $43.50 to around $34 today.

Delek stock could appeal to investors seeking exposure to the refining sector with regulatory tailwinds. However, this opportunity comes with typical energy industry risks: refining margins fluctuate with crude oil prices and gasoline demand, the company carries significant debt, and results can be quite volatile quarter to quarter. This stock is best suited for investors comfortable with cyclical, commodity-driven businesses who understand that past performance doesn't guarantee future gains, especially after such a strong run-up.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private transactions or company buybacks.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held through trusts, family members, or other entities, not in the individual's name.

Prearranged trading plan: A formal plan allowing insiders to buy or sell shares at set times, often under SEC Rule 10b5-1.

Downstream business model: Operations focused on refining, marketing, and selling finished petroleum products, rather than extracting crude oil.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Jobber: A wholesaler who buys petroleum products from refiners and sells them to retailers or end users.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.



