Delcath's HEPZATO KIT Shows Favorable Benefit-risk In Unresectable Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) is drawing attention after new subgroup analyses from its Phase 3 FOCUS study showed consistent tumor responses across nearly all patient categories, reinforcing the clinical value of its FDA-approved HEPZATO KIT for unresectable metastatic uveal melanoma.

Metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) is a rare and aggressive cancer that often spreads to the liver, where treatment options have historically been limited. Delcath's HEPZATO KIT- the only FDA-approved liver-directed therapy for unresectable mUM - delivers high-dose melphalan directly to the liver while controlling systemic exposure.

The newly published analysis, appearing in the Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology, evaluated 91 patients from the FOCUS trial across prespecified subgroups, including age, sex, geographic region, tumor burden, liver involvement, LDH levels, and prior therapies.

The objective was to understand how different patient characteristics influence outcomes such as overall response rate, progression-free survival, overall survival, and safety.

Across most subgroups, tumor responses remained consistent, underscoring the broad applicability of the therapy. Patients with lower tumor burden demonstrated notably higher response rates and longer progression-free survival, and overall survival was most favourable among those with smaller liver involvement, lower tumor burden, and normal or low LDH levels. More than half of all responders achieved a response within the first two treatment cycles, though a significant portion responded later in treatment, highlighting the importance of completing all six cycles when possible.

Safety outcomes were also stable across subgroups, with no evidence of cumulative toxicity and no treatment-related deaths reported.

HEPZATO KIT continues to be Delcath's primary commercial driver. The product generated $19.3 million in U.S. revenue during the third quarter of 2025, a sharp increase from $10.0 million in the prior-year period.

Delcath's CMO, Dr. Vojislav Vukovic, noted that these findings emphasize the value of early intervention, particularly for patients with lower tumor burden, and further validate HEPZATO KIT as a meaningful liver-directed option for this challenging disease.

DCTH has traded in a range of $8.12 to $18.23. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $10.10, down 0.49%.

