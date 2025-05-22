Markets
DCTH

Delcath Systems Targets Positive Adj. EBITDA In Each Quarter Of 2025

May 22, 2025 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems (DCTH) said its financial outlook for fiscal 2025 is: total CHEMOSAT and HEPZATO KIT revenue of $94 to $98 million, an increase of more than 150% over 2024; gross margins between 83% to 85%; and positive adjusted EBITDA and cashflow in each quarter of 2025.

Delcath will participate in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program. The company has initiated the process of entering into the NDRA with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and expects it to take effect at the beginning of the third quarter of 2025.

Gerard Michel, Chief Executive Officer of Delcath, said: "Based on current center activation rates and rising utilization, we expect total HEPZATO treatment volume in 2025 to increase at least 200% versus 2024."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DCTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.