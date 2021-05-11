Delcath Systems Slips To Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reported that its first-quarter net loss was $6.8 million or $1.04 per share, compared to a net income of $7.9 million last year.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $7.0 million compared with $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. First quarter expenses included approximately $2.2 million of stock option expense compared to no material stock option expense in the prior year quarter.

Product revenue for the quarter was approximately $0.4 million, compared to $0.3 million for the prior year period from sales of CHEMOSAT procedures in Europe.

