Markets
DCTH

Delcath Systems Reports Updated Results From CHOPIN Phase 1b Trial

January 17, 2023 — 08:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) published updated results from the Phase 1b CHOPIN Trial on the use of the Delcath CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System with Melphalan in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors ipilimumab and nivolumab to treat patients with metastatic uveal melanoma with liver metastases. At the cut-off date of November 15, 2022, the median follow-up was 29.1 months, the median PFS was 29.1 months and the median duration of response was 27.1 months. All patients in the trial are still alive. Grade 1/2 adverse events were seen in all patients and 71.4% experienced grade 3/4 toxicities.

"If similar results are observed in the larger, randomized second phase of this trial, it would represent a meaningful improvement over current treatment options for this patient population," said Johnny John, Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCTH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.