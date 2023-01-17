Delcath Systems Reports Updated Results From CHOPIN Phase 1b Trial

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) published updated results from the Phase 1b CHOPIN Trial on the use of the Delcath CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System with Melphalan in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors ipilimumab and nivolumab to treat patients with metastatic uveal melanoma with liver metastases. At the cut-off date of November 15, 2022, the median follow-up was 29.1 months, the median PFS was 29.1 months and the median duration of response was 27.1 months. All patients in the trial are still alive. Grade 1/2 adverse events were seen in all patients and 71.4% experienced grade 3/4 toxicities.

"If similar results are observed in the larger, randomized second phase of this trial, it would represent a meaningful improvement over current treatment options for this patient population," said Johnny John, Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs.

