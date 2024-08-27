Delcath Systems Reports Promising Results From Independent Study On PHP For Uveal Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) reported on Tuesday promising results from an independent study regarding Percutaneous Hepatic Perfusion or PHP in patients with Uveal melanoma.

The study, which involved 30 participants and was carried out by researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center, evaluated Delcath's HEPZATO KIT against immunotherapy and various liver-directed treatments.

The findings revealed a median Overall Survival of 22.4 months for first-line therapy and 18.4 months for second-line therapy utilizing the HEPZATO KIT.

Additionally, the first-line application of the HEPZATO KIT resulted in a median Hepatic Progression-Free Survival of 17.6 months, significantly exceeding the performance of immunotherapy (8.8 months) and alternative therapies (9.2 months). Furthermore, the first-line HEPZATO KIT exhibited a median Progression-Free Survival of 15.4 months, again outpacing both immunotherapy and other treatment modalities.

Jonathan Zager, chief academic officer and director of Regional Therapies at Moffitt Cancer Center, noted that these findings underscore the importance of melphalan/HDS in treating liver-dominant metastatic uveal melanoma.

