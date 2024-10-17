Delcath Systems Records U.S. Quarterly Revenue From Commercialization Of HEPZATO KIT

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems (DCTH) reported preliminary third quarter revenue of $11.2 million, which included the recording of $10.0 million in U.S. revenue from the commercialization of HEPZATO KIT. The recording of U.S. quarterly revenue from the commercialization of HEPZATO KIT effectively triggers the exercise of Tranche B warrants issued in the previously announced Private Investment in Public Equity. Holders of the Tranche B warrants from the PIPE have 21 days to exercise their Tranche B warrants to purchase shares of common stock at an effective price of $6.00 per share of common stock for an aggregate exercise price of up to approximately $25 million.

Gerard Michel, CEO, said: "The company will utilize the additional $25 million of financing to support the ongoing commercial launch and invest in new clinical trials to expand indications which we plan to initiate in 2025."

