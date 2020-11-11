Delcath Systems Posts Narrower Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) reported a third quarter net loss of $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $7.5 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $1.16 compared to a loss of $73.82.

Third quarter product revenue was approximately $340 thousand, compared to $216 thousand, last year, from sales of CHEMOSAT procedures in Europe.

Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath, said: "2021 will represent an inflection point for the company as we execute on four key priorities including compiling the HEPZATO KIT NDA, preparing for commercialization, raising awareness with investors and expanding the development of HEPZATO into additional areas of high unmet need."

