Delcath Systems Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$8.47 million, or -$0.86 per share. This compares with -$5.35 million, or -$0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 69.7% to $0.64 million from $2.11 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$8.47 Mln. vs. -$5.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.86 vs. -$0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $0.64 Mln vs. $2.11 Mln last year.

