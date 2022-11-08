Markets
DCTH

Delcath Systems Inc. Q3 Loss beats estimates

November 08, 2022 — 08:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) released Loss for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$8.505 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$7.125 million, or -$0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.6% to $906 million from $522 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$8.505 Mln. vs. -$7.125 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.92 vs. -$0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $906 Mln vs. $522 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCTH

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter