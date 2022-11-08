Delcath Systems Inc. Q3 Loss beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) released Loss for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$8.505 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$7.125 million, or -$0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.6% to $906 million from $522 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$8.505 Mln. vs. -$7.125 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.92 vs. -$0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $906 Mln vs. $522 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.