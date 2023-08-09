Delcath Systems Inc. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$7.20 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$10.16 million, or -$1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.5% to $0.50 million from $0.80 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$7.20 Mln. vs. -$10.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.58 vs. -$1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $0.50 Mln vs. $0.80 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.