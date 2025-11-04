Delcath Systems Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.83 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $1.86 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 83.6% to $20.56 million from $11.20 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.83 Mln. vs. $1.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $20.56 Mln vs. $11.20 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.