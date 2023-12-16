Delcath Systems (FRA:DV3R) Price Target Increased by 5.71% to 16.88

The average one-year price target for Delcath Systems (FRA:DV3R) has been revised to 16.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.71% from the prior estimate of 15.97 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.07 to a high of 21.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 470.19% from the latest reported closing price of 2.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delcath Systems. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 20.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV3R is 0.05%, a decrease of 89.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.83% to 7,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 1,855K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing an increase of 36.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV3R by 73.54% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 1,044K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing a decrease of 12.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV3R by 39.62% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 976K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing a decrease of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV3R by 44.34% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 718K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 686K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares, representing an increase of 44.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV3R by 95.14% over the last quarter.

