Delcath Systems (FRA:DV3R) Price Target Increased by 21.91% to 17.88

The average one-year price target for Delcath Systems (FRA:DV3R) has been revised to 17.88 / share. This is an increase of 21.91% from the prior estimate of 14.67 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.65 to a high of 22.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 257.59% from the latest reported closing price of 5.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delcath Systems. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV3R is 0.47%, an increase of 1,475.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 297.24% to 5,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 1,179K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 1,179K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company.

Logos Global Management holds 1,179K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 379K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.