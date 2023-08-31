Delcath Systems (DCTH) Price Target Increased by 10.98% to 18.56

The average one-year price target for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) has been revised to 18.56 / share. This is an increase of 10.98% from the prior estimate of 16.73 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 285.95% from the latest reported closing price of 4.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delcath Systems. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 28.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCTH is 0.47%, an increase of 1,475.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 293.57% to 5,227K shares. The put/call ratio of DCTH is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 1,179K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 1,179K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company.

Logos Global Management holds 1,179K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 379K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delcath Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product, HEPZATO KIT™ (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

