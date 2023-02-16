Delcath Systems' Board Voted To Appoint John Sylvester As New Chairman

(RTTNews) - Interventional oncology company Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has voted to appoint John Sylvester as Delcath's new Chairman. Sylvester has served as a Director of Delcath since July 2019 and has extensive experience building interventional oncology businesses, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of both Curium's SPECT and International business units.

In addition, Sylvester served as BTG plc's Chief Commercial Officer, leading both their Interventional Oncology and Interventional Vascular businesses, as well as BTG's Chief Development Officer accountable for Strategy, M&A and Market access.

His role at BTG culminated with Boston Scientific's 2019 purchase of BTG for $4.2 billion. Sylvester also built Biocompatibles International plc's Interventional Oncology business, which BTG purchased in 2010.

