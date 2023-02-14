Markets
DCTH

Delcath Systems Announces Resubmission Of NDA For Hepzato Kit

February 14, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Interventional oncology company Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) announced on Tuesday that it submitted a new drug application or NDA to the US Food and Drug Administration for the Hepzato Kit for the treatment of unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma or mOM.

The company said FDA is expected to determine whether the resubmission constitutes a complete response and is eligible for review within 30 days. The resubmission is in response to a September 12, 2013 Complete Response Letter from the FDA.

