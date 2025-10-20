Delcath Stock Drops 5% After Preliminary Q3 Results And Full-Year Outlook Cut

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) fell 5.35% to $11.33, down $0.64, after reporting preliminary third-quarter 2025 results and trimming its full-year revenue guidance.

For full year, Delcath now expects revenue between $83-85 million, down from prior expectations due to seasonal trends and treatment center expansion timing.

The stock opened at $11.76, hit a high of $11.90 and low of $11.18, versus a previous close of $11.97. It trades on the NASDAQ, with a volume of 0.29 million shares compared to an average volume of 0.25 million. The 52-week range is $2.25 - $14.44.

