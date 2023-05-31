Delays in EU beet sowing threaten to slow sugar output recovery

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Widespread delays in sowing due to wet weather and potential pest attacks in France are threatening to limit an expected rise in the European Union's sugar output this year after farmers were encouraged to plant more by high prices, producers said.

Sugar beet production in the EU is closely watched as sugar prices in the bloc are already trading near record highs following a smaller harvest and increased refining costs last year.

Cold and wet spring weather has also led to delays in beet sowing of around 10 days in France, two weeks in Poland and up to three weeks in Germany, local experts said.

"That is quite a period of lost vegetation. We will have to wait and see if the summer weather is favourable enough to allow beets to catch up on growth without loss of yield," Lars Gorissen, chief executive of Germany's second-largest sugar group Nordzucker, told Reuters.

EU crop monitor MARS last week cut its yield forecast for the 2023 EU sugar beet crop to 76.7 tonnes per hectare, against 77.5 tonnes in April but still 6% above the five-year average including poor harvests.

In France, despite promises of higher prices for their beets, farmers cut the planted area in fear of crop damage due to a ban on the use of neonicotinoid pesticides because they have been found to be toxic to bees.

The French 2023 area is estimated to have shrunk by 7% to a 14-year low of 370,000 hectares, Timothe Masson, an analyst with French growers group CGB said.

Yields would likely be reduced by late sowing and were further at risk if pests that have attacked fields in many parts of the country were infected by the yellow virus, he said. The disease caused a 30% fall in yields in 2020.

Germany was on track to become the EU's largest sugar producer this year, ahead of France, with an area seen rising 0.5% to 398,200 hectares, the national statistics office said.

In Poland, more than 260,000 hectares were sown with sugar beet this year, up about 18% on 2022, as farmers were attracted by high profitability compared to alternative crops, said Rafal Strachota, director of the Polish National Union of Sugar Beet Growers (KZPBC).

The average EU sugar price reached 804 euros ($885.04) per tonne in February, up 83% on year, EU data showed.

In the UK this year, the planted area is around 12% higher than last, at around 97,000-98,000 hectares, said James Northen, head of sugar at the National Farmers' Union (NFU).

"Sowing was late this spring, but it's early days so the crop could still yield well", he said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Maytaal Angel in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)

