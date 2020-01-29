Delay sought for hearing on Puerto Rico electric utility debt restructuring

An agreement to restructure more than $8 billion of bonds issued by Puerto Rico's bankrupt electric utility needs more time to obtain approval from the U.S. commonwealth's legislative body, a lawyer for the island's federally created financial oversight board said on Wednesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.