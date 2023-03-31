US Markets
FOXA

Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 31, 2023 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by Tom Hals and Delawared for Reuters ->

Adds details from the ruling from second paragraph

WILMINGTON, Delaware, March 31 (Reuters) - A jury will decide whether Fox Corp FOXA.O defamed Dominion Voting Systems with false vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News after the 2020 U.S. election, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday, dealing a setback to the media company, which had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis denied motions from Fox and partially granted Dominion motions to resolve the issue of defamation liability in each side's favor - summary judgment - ahead of the scheduled April 17 trial date. The ruling puts the high-profile case in the hands of a jury.

A jury will determine whether Fox acted with actual malice and whether Dominion suffered any damages, according to the ruling.

The trial, to be held in Wilmington, is expected to last roughly four weeks. It is possible the parties could still settle the case. Davis heard arguments from both sides during a two-day pretrial hearing on March 21 and 22.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delawared; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOXA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.